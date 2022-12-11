US Man Wearing 'Police' Cap Robs Two Stores Because He Was ''Bored''

In both robberies, the accused was spotted wearing a black cap that said "police"

Stealing and robbery are typically motivated by the desire to obtain money. However, a man in Florida left cops stunned when he revealed the reason behind two of his robberies. The Florida man who was arrested after the police connected him to two recent robberies told the police officers that he did the crimes because he was "bored" and has an "impulse problem".

According to WFLA, 45-year-old Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, robbed an Orlando TD bank and a Circle K gas station two days apart. In both robberies, the accused was spotted wearing a black cap that said "police" and a pair of sunglasses.

On December 5, around 9:30 am., detectives responded to the TD Bank, where a teller was reportedly handed a note with the words "Assault" and "Money" typed on it. The suspect fled on foot after getting the money.

The second crime was committed two days later on December 7, around 7 p.m, at the Circle K on the 2700 block of South Fern Creek Avenue. The accused handed a typed note to the clerk that read, "Give me all the money and a pack of 305's 100's please."

According to the police, Zapater-Lamadrid kept his hands in his pockets during the robbery, suggesting he had a weapon. When officers arrived at the scene about two minutes later, they said Zapater-Lamadrid was standing outside the store with the stolen money and cigarettes.

Following his arrest, he gave a full confession to Orlando Police Department and said he committed the crime because he was "bored."

In a similar bizarre incident reported last month, a 42-year-old man in Michigan ordered an Uber to rob a bank and asked the driver to wait outside while he held up the place. The Southfield Police Department said that Jason Christmas took an Uber to the bank and directed the driver to wait while he went inside and robbed the bank. The officials stated that the driver was unaware of Mr Christmas' plans

