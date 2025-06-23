US Man Shocked After Finding Out He Got Married Without His Knowledge

In a bizarre case, a US man from Texas found out he was married without his knowledge after his ex-girlfriend filed a marriage certificate in the aftermath of their breakup. Beverly Hills Police Department Chief Kory Martin said a 42-year-old man contacted their office, stating he found a package from his ex, identified as 36-year-old Kristin Marie Spearman, at his home that included a copy of a marriage certificate showing he was married. There was also a tag that read "Congrats, maybe call your wife," according to the complaint.

The victim said he had been in a relationship with Spearman but ended things before the wedding. After the investigation, the police found that Spearman had convinced a pastor to certify the marriage without the "knowledge of the victim and his required presence". Mr Martin said Spearman then went to the county clerk's office and filed the certificate, according to a report in USA Today.

As the case unravelled, police arrested Spearman at her home for a third-degree felony stalking charge and subsequently took her to the McLennan County Jail. She was released on bond, and an emergency protective order was put into place.

"Making sure this situation does not escalate has been a primary focus," Mr Martin said in a statement last week.

Investigation underway

The pastor involved is fully cooperating with law enforcement and "has expressed his sincere remorse for the occurrence," Mr Martin added.

"To assist with public knowledge regarding this, we never discuss assumed or pending charges prior to their execution."

The Beverly Hills Police Department said it is working with the McLennan County District Attorney's Office to see if any other laws were broken.