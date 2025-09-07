US Man Reacts To H-1B Visa, Says "I Want My Kids To Grow Up In America, Not India", Sparks Debate

A Dallas man has sparked a heated debate online on immigration over his recent social media post that he wants his children to grow up in America, not India. While sharing a video, the user named Daniel Keene wrote in the caption: "Typical view in my neighborhood outside Dallas. We have to cancel the H1-Bs. I want my kids to grow up in America. Not India." The video, which was captured from inside a car, shows people taking part in celebrations and playing drums on the streets.

Watch the video here:

Typical view in my neighborhood outside Dallas. We have to cancel the H1-Bs. I want my kids to grow up in America. Not India. pic.twitter.com/zdJgiHpdVN — Daniel Keene (@Djkeene1) September 6, 2025

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US employers to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations. Many Indians apply for an H-1B visa to work on-site while working in multinational companies.

The H-1B visa programme allows US employers to tap into the global talent pool and fill labour gaps. However, the program has also been the subject of controversy and debate, with some arguing that it benefits employers at the expense of U.S. workers.

Social media reactions

Some users praised the man's sentiment, citing the importance of patriotism and American values. One user commented, "That's the spirit! Raising kids who love America is key."

Meanwhile, some users argued that cultural diversity is a strength of the US and children should be exposed to their parents' cultural heritage. A user noted, "America is a melting pot. Kids should learn about their roots."

Some users shared their own experiences as they highlighted the challenges and benefits of raising children in a new country. One user shared, "As an immigrant, I want my kids to know both cultures."