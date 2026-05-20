US Man Finds Rs 57 Crore Lottery Ticket In Old Pants Days Before Expiry

A man in the US struck gold after finding a forgotten lottery ticket worth $5.9 million (approximately Rs 57.11 crore) tucked away inside an old pair of pants, just days before the ticket was set to expire. According to People Magazine, the man from New Jersey had purchased the Pick-6 lottery ticket in May last year from a gas station he frequently visited. However, after buying the ticket, he misplaced it and completely forgot about it for nearly a year.

Last month, lottery officials publicly announced that the jackpot-winning ticket remained unclaimed and would soon expire. The announcement caught the man's attention because the winning ticket had been sold at a petrol station he regularly visited.

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Curious, he went to the station and spoke to employees there. The staff reportedly told him that only a handful of regular customers played the Pick-6 game and advised him to thoroughly search his belongings, as per the news report.

The man then began searching his home, checking drawers, shelves and storage spaces before finally inspecting old clothes in his closet. That is when he discovered the crumpled lottery ticket hidden inside the pocket of an old pair of pants.

After verifying the numbers, he realised he was holding the winning ticket worth $5.9 million (approximately Rs 57.11 crore). He immediately rushed to lottery headquarters and claimed the prize just eight days before the deadline.

Lottery officials later urged people to regularly check old tickets, saying many prizes often go unclaimed because winners forget where they kept them.