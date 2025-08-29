US Man Attacked By Bear Outside Home, Doorbell Camera Captures Footage

A US man had a close shave with death after he was attacked and left bruised and bloodied by a black bear while leaving for work. The victim, named Alexander Rojas, a Florida resident, was headed out to work at 4 am local time on August 15 when he came face-to-face with two bears right outside his front door, according to a report in USA Today.

The ring camera footage showed the 23-year-old technician locking his front door before noticing a loud cub approach him. Forced to make a life-or-death decision, Alexander Rojas said he managed to evade both bears by hurdling over a vehicle and dashing further down a street. However, before Mr Rojas managed to get away, the bear bit his arm and clawed his ribs.

"I had three immediate options: attempt to open the door while a bear was still within five feet, run left where another bear of similar size was approximately 30 feet away, or run right toward the woods where the mother bear could potentially be," said Mr Rojas.

"I had to make a rapid decision under pressure. Ultimately, I evaded both bears by hurdling over a vehicle and moving into an open space further down the street."

Mr Rojas emphasised that despite acting in self-defence, he did not harm or kill any of the bears.

See the viral footage here:

Alexander Rojas un hispano de Florida fue atacado por un oso negro joven frente a su casa en el centro del estado, sufriendo una mordida en el antebrazo que requirió suturas. Autoridades investigan la presencia de osos en la zona. pic.twitter.com/mh68ouCISj — Ricardo García (@RiGarciaJal) August 28, 2025

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations By Indians In Texas Divides Internet, Video Viral

As a result of the incident, Mr Rojas sustained injuries requiring stitches and may have possible nerve or tendon damage in the forearm from the bite.

Mr Rojas' sister, Yhelisa Rojas, has since started a GoFundMe page for her brother to raise money for the hospital and medical bills. As of the last update, the family had raised Rs 87,826 ($1,001) out of the target amount of Rs 3 lakh ($3,500).

Mr Rojas is currently staying in an RV at his parents' home in Sanford. Meanwhile, the wildlife officials are planning to trap and relocate the bear that attacked him.