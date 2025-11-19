US City To Pay Rs 4.4 Crore To Pet Owner After Police Officer Killed Deaf, Blind Dog

A US city has agreed to pay Rs 4.4 crore ($500,000) in damages to a dog owner after a police officer fatally shot a deaf and blind pet despite the little dog posing no threat to them. The five-year-old Shih Tzu named Teddy was killed in May 2024 when it slipped off Nicholas Hunter's fenced-off yard to a neighbour's property while he was eating dinner.

Since police in Sturgeon, Missouri, are responsible for animal control, the neighbour called them for help reuniting him with his owner. Police officer Myron Woodson, who arrived at the scene, chased Teddy around a large field for several minutes but to no avail. Tired of chasing the dog, Woodson drew his gun and fired twice at Teddy while the dog was facing away, the bodycam footage showed.

As the controversy snowballed, the city posted on its Facebook page that Wooddson shot Teddy out of concerns that it had rabies. Kevin Abrahamson, Sturgeon's mayor at the time, defended the officer's actions before abruptly resigning. The new mayor suspended Woodson, who eventually left the department.

Lawsuit Settlement

Hunter later filed the lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri, seeking compensation in excess of $1 million for violation of his rights under the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution. Now the city has agreed to settle the lawsuit, with $282,500 going to Hunter himself and the other $217,500 going to his lawyers.

"Mr Hunter is relieved this matter is concluded but nothing can ever bring his Teddy back. Teddy was a good dog who did not deserve this. We hope that other departments will learn from this and train their officers better in the future so events like this don't happen again," said Hunter's legal team.

Chris Green, executive director at the Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF), which provided a grant to help cover costs for the lawsuit, said he hoped that the settlement sends a message.

"This historic settlement is one of the largest of its kind for the police shooting of a beloved family dog. These horrendous tragedies are completely unnecessary and preventable with simple, adequate training. I hope this half-million-dollar amount sends a message to other police departments that if your officers needlessly harm an animal, you will pay," said Green.