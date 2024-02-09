US Delivery Driver Strikes Gold, Rs 80 Lakh Lottery Win Found On Forgotten Ticket

Ca$h Corners Crossword prizes can range from $5 to $100,000.

A lucky delivery driver in Virginia got a surprise windfall after rediscovering a forgotten lottery ticket on his truck seat. Zachary Clements purchased a Ca$h Corners Crossword scratch-off from Sheltman's Gas N Grocery but promptly tossed it aside and forgot about it.

Weeks later, fate intervened. Clements stumbled upon the ticket and scratched it off, revealing a life-changing $100,000 (Rs 83,04,000) prize. "I was pretty excited," he shared with Virginia Lottery officials.

Mr Clements, who plans to invest his winnings back into his delivery business, proves that sometimes the best things in life come unexpectedly, even when tucked away in a forgotten corner.

The state lottery reports that the likelihood of winning the top prize in the Ca$h Corners Crossword game is one in a million.

"The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,224,000," the lottery explained. "The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.01."

This is not the first surprising event of someone winning a huge amount in the lottery; earlier this month, something similar happened when the Massachusetts State Lottery announced that two $1 million prizes from a single scratch-off game were redeemed within a half-hour period.

Officials disclosed that Jonathan Seward from Sheffield visited the lottery headquarters to claim a $1 million prize from a $5,000,000 100X Cashword scratch-off ticket. Shortly thereafter, Lawrence Troy from Mansfield arrived and also claimed the same amount from the identical ticket.

According to a statement by the organization, Lawrence Troy of Mansfield and Jonathan Seward of Sheffield each chose to receive their prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Seward said that he scratched his winning ticket while enjoying a glass of wine in front of a fireplace after processing some bills. Self-employed, he said that he plans to invest his winnings in his business.