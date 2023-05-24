Kerala State Lotteries: This Ticket Number Wins Jackpot Of Rs 12 Crore

The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan

Kerala State Lotteries: Established in 1967, Kerala State Lotteries are operated by the Government of Kerala. Every year at the festival of Vishu, the Kerala State Lottery organises a bumper lottery known as the Vishu bumper. Vishu marks the beginning of a new year as per the Malayalam calendar.

The result of the Kerala Vishu Bumper Lottery was declared on Wednesday, May 24. The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the winning numbers for the Vishu Bumper BR-91 lottery. Ticket number VE 475588 won the first prize worth Rs 12 Crore. The bumper lottery for 2023 was unveiled by state finance minister KN Balagopal during a lottery draw event at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram and the complete results were published on the official website after 4 pm.

While the first prize winner won Rs 12 crore, the second one will receive Rs 1 crore and the third winner will get Rs 10 lakh.

Here is the list of winning numbers of the Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-91 lucky draw:

Lucky Number VE 475588 won the first prize worth Rs 12 crore.

Lucky Number VA 513003, VB 678985, VC 743934, VD 175757, VE 797565 and VG 642218 won the second prize worth Rs 1 crore

Lucky Number VA 214064, VB 770679, VC 584088, VD 265117, VE 244099 and VG 412997 won the third prize worth Rs 10 lakh.

The complete results can now be viewed on keralalotteries.net.