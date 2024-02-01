Fortune Strikes Twice As Two Men Win $1 Million Prizes In US Lottery

Lawrence Troy of Mansfield and Jonathan Seward of Sheffield are the lucky winners.

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced that two $1 million prizes from a single scratch-off game were redeemed within a half-hour period. Officials disclosed that Jonathan Seward from Sheffield visited the lottery headquarters to claim a $1 million prize from a $5,000,000 100X Cashword scratch-off ticket. Shortly thereafter, Lawrence Troy from Mansfield arrived and also claimed the same amount from the identical ticket.

According to a statement by the organisation, Lawrence Troy of Mansfield and Jonathan Seward of Sheffield each chose to receive their prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Seward said that he scratched his winning ticket while enjoying a glass of wine in front of a fireplace after processing some bills. Self-employed, he said that he plans to invest his winnings in his business.

Seward purchased his winning ticket at Silk's Variety, 107 Main St in Sheffield. The store, which was an original Mass Lottery retailer in 1972, receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket. It is the first million-dollar winning ticket ever sold at this location, which is the lone current lottery retailer in Sheffield.

Mr Troy said that he does not have any immediate plans for his winnings. He bought his ticket at 7-Eleven, 70 Copeland Drive, in Mansfield. This location also receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale.