Michigan Man Wins Lottery Worth Rs 20 Lakh Per Year For Life: Report

The man won a lottery prize of $25,000 a year for life. (Representational Photo)

In the lottery, luck is everything, everyone wants to win the lottery big time, but it seems that some people are just more fortunate than others. Recently, a Michigan man won a lottery prize of $25,000 a year for life. According to a report from UPI, the man used a random number generator he found online to generate the numbers on his winning ticket.

The 50-year-old man who has been identified as Aaron Essenmacher of Warren said that he purchased his Lucky for Life drawing ticket at the Warren Happy Days Party Store on September 15.

"I've been playing 'Lucky For Life' quite a bit lately, and I always use the same sets of numbers," Essenmacher told UPI.

"When I purchased my ticket, I played the sets of numbers I typically play, and then I decided to add another set of numbers, which I got by using a random number generator I found online," Mr Essenmacher added.

The numbers 02-18-27-41-45 were the five white balls in the drawing, the outlet reported.

"I was checking the winning numbers online the day after the drawing, and when I saw I'd matched five, I couldn't believe it! What shocked me, even more, was that the numbers I won are the ones I got from the random number generator. I kept scanning my ticket on the app over and over again because I couldn't believe I'd really won," Mr Essenmacher further said.

According to a release from the lottery, to claim his win, Mr Essenmacher recently went to the lottery's headquarters. Instead of receiving $25,000 (20 lakh rupees) yearly annuity payments for 20 years or for the rest of his life, whichever came first. He has opted to take his winnings as a one-time lump sum payout of $390,000 (3.2 Crore) which he intends to pay for his debts and go on vacation with his gains.

Players of the lottery can enter to win rewards worth up to a lifetime's worth of money for just $2 per play with Lucky For Life. The biggest prize in the game, $1,000 each day for life, is won by matching all five winning numbers, which range from 1 to 48, plus one Lucky Ball, which can range from 1 to 18. The release further said that players who match all five winning numbers but not the Lucky Ball will get a lifetime payment of $25,000 per year.