US Club Hires World's Largest Security Guard- 'A Robotic Bouncer'

The page also posted a video of the machine on its Instagram.

A strip club in Las Vegas, US has hired the world's largest security guard- a Robotic bouncer to welcome tech leaders from across the world for a weekend conference, reported New York Post.

Mech "The Bot" Johnson is a 15-foot-tall and 8,800-pound human-controlled robot suit. Sapphire Las Vegas has hired the robot suit for the four-day Consumer Electronics Show.

The Bot was stationed outside the strip club's gates to keep those waiting in line thoroughly entertained, likely because it is too massive to fit through any door frames, NY Post reported. It weighs nearly 4.6 tons.

In an Instagram post, the club wrote, "He will be protecting us all from the Ai bots taking over the Las Vegas #CES convention so that you may party worry-free all weekend long!"

Sapphire Las Vegas said that the Bot is a human-controlled giant, powered all-terrain robotic 'mech' suit" that was flown in from Vancouver for CES.

The page also posted a video of the machine on its Instagram.

Check out the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnGMaIADAvy/In an online statement, the club's managing partner said, "It only makes sense that the world's largest gentlemen's club would have the world's largest security guard."





Featured Video Of The Day Jammu Village Defence Groups Get New Weapons After Terrorist Attacks