US Burglar Falls Asleep In Car He Broke Into, Arrested

The 23-year-old man was arrested after he was found sleeping in a car.

In today's edition of 'not the brightest criminal' is a man who broke into cars to steal things before falling asleep in one of them and getting arrested. Authorities in suburban Atlanta say a man stole credit cards and IDs from eight cars before he fell asleep in one of them. Fox News reports that early on Tuesday morning, officers from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about someone stealing from a car in the Tyson Woods neighbourhood of Acworth.

On searching the neighbourhood, they found a man sleeping inside a car. The car's owner said that he did not have permission to be in the car.

Police say that the man, named Timothy Zacharie, had stolen from eight cars in the neighbourhood before falling asleep in the car he was found in.

According to AJC, police found Timothy Zacharie inside the car with credit cards, cash, gift cards and IDs. The 23-year-old was taken into custody and charged with eight counts of entering an auto, one count of burglary and violation of probation.

This isn't the first time a felon has fallen asleep on the job. In November last year, a thief who broke into a house in Scotland promptly fell asleep after eating a pie and woke up in handcuffs the next morning.