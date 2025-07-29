UP Villagers Thrash 'Drone Thief'. It Was A Man Who Came To Meet His Lover

In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, a man was beaten up after being confused for a 'drone thief'. His fault? He had come to meet his married girlfriend past midnight. When villagers saw three men, a lover and his two friends, roaming around the village, they thought they were 'drone thieves', here to rob them. The response was a no-brainer - catch hold of three strangers and beat them up.

Drone Thief: Context

A simple drone sighting in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha recently gave birth to a sinister rumour. Villagers now believe that thieves are using drones to scout homes before executing a robbery attempt. But, according to the police, there is no evidence of drones being used by criminals. However, villagers continue to patrol the neighbourhood past midnight and catch and beat strangers.

Lover, Not Thief

A man, along with two of his friends, was visiting Uttar Pradesh's Hapur to meet his married girlfriend. The plan was to see her past midnight, when most people are asleep, so that their affair is not discovered.

However, at the same time, some villagers were patrolling in search of a 'drone thief'. When they saw three strangers in their vicinity, they raised an alarm and gathered more people. Together, they managed to catch hold of the lover, while his two friends fled the scene.

When questioned, the lover did not give any 'satisfactory' explanation for his presence in the village. The villagers beat him up.

A video of the incident is reportedly viral. The case, along with the video, is being investigated, and necessary action will follow, said Circle Officer Anita Chauhan.

(With inputs from Mohammad Adnan)