US-Based Man Lists 'Executioner In Saudi Arabia' As Hobby On Dating App, Internet Reacts

A dating profile of a man claiming to be an executioner in Saudi Arabia is going viral online, sparking shock and amusement among users. Taking to X, user Mindy shared a screenshot of the dating profile of the man who currently resides in New York City. In his profile, the man introduced himself as an entrepreneur and as an "executioner in Saudi Arabia". He noted that this role may be unsettling to some, however, he insisted that it is now more of a "hobby" than a profession, as he no longer resides in Saudi Arabia.

"Hello everybody, hoping to meet interesting women," the man wrote in his "About Me" section. "I'm an entrepreneur and also work as an executioner in Saudi Arabia. If that scares you then I apologise. It's more like a hobby (I don't do it as often as before since I don't live in Saudi Arabia anymore)," he added. "Other than that I like watching movies, going out, listening to music etc," the man continued. Describing himself further, he listed his roles as "executioner, entrepreneur, and business owner."

"Friend saw this guy on the app. Lol," the X user wrote while sharing the screenshot of the dating profile on the micro-blogging site.

Take a look below:

friend saw this guy on the apps lol pic.twitter.com/NuwYYp4CNv — mindy🌷 (@mindyisser) October 3, 2024

The post, shared just a day back, has gone viral online. It has accumulated more than 7.8 million views. In the comments section, while some users expressed shock and discomfort, others responded with humour.

"My hobbies include listening to music, going out, cutting people's heads off, watching movies, the usual," jokingly wrote one user. "I'm telling myself that he has to mean something else and maybe English isn't his first language and it got lost in translation but I can't figure out what," said another.

"Did not want to know there are freelance executioners out there walking among us," commented a third user. "The part that its a hobby makes it somehow worse," expressed another.

"Executing people as a hobby is crazy you really just a psychopath," commented one user. "I remember seeing the job postings for this online years back! It was like 'Swordsman'. It's legit," remarked another.

Notably, Saudi Arabia is the only country in the world to still use beheading as a method of executing death row prisoners.