Ahead Of Independence Day, The Ultimate Throwback Pic, Courtesy Railways Minister

The postage stamp issued in 1947 to commemorate India's first Independence Day

Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the ultimate throwback picture, dating back to the year India gained independence from British rule. Mr Vaishnaw tweeted an image of the postage stamp issued in 1947 to commemorate the country's first Independence Day. The postage stamp is dated “15 Aug, 1947” and carries the National Flag with the words “Jai Hind” written in Hindi on the top-right corner. He shared the post with the hashtag #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav”.

A central government campaign, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrates progressive India's journey so far, and the history of it's people, culture and achievements. The Mahotsav began on March 12 this year and will culminate after 75 weeks on August 15 next year.

Three thematic postage stamps were issued on August 15, 1947. Besides the one shared by Mr Vaishnaw, the other stamps carried the image of Ashoka Lion Capital and a flying aircraft, respectively. The Ashoka Lion Capital stamp's cost was 1.50 annas; and the flying aircraft was priced at 12 annas. The one that carried the Tricolour was priced at 3.50 annas.

Mr Vaishnaw's post on Twitter has received early 5,000 likes and a number of comments from other users.

One user called the stamp a “historical document” and thanked the minister for sharing it with other people.

Another asked whether the government plans to issue any commemorative stamp this Independence Day.

The India Post replied to the user, saying his query has been forwarded to the “concerned office” and that they will revert to him soon.

A third user said there was a time when these stamps were a great way of recognising someone's contribution to the nation and society.

“Pride of India Posts,” said another.

Before the advent of the Internet, The India Post was the primary vehicle for millions of people in the country to communicate with each other. It has played a crucial role in the country's social-economic development. It touches the lives in many ways, including by accepting savings deposits and by providing life insurance cover and retail services like bill collection and sale of forms.