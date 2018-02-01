Budget 2018: These Tweets Will Make You Laugh, Even If You Don't Get The Budget

We've rounded up some of the funniest tweets on the 2018 Union Budget:
The before....
How Income tax payers watching the budget... #Budget2018pic.twitter.com/7cNF8XitYX— Broken Pundit (@Brokenpundit) February 1, 2018
And the after..
After listening budget session #Budget2018— Squirrel_of_Ram (@Squirrel_Soul) February 1, 2018
Middle class pic.twitter.com/LgxXTqmeBS
Common man to Arun Jaitley #Budget2018pic.twitter.com/BXdMI1bdoZ— Akshay Jain (@AkshayKatariyaa) February 1, 2018
An honest tax-payer looking for benefits in the budget year after year #Budget2018pic.twitter.com/BHVsUnVnAp— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 1, 2018
Salaried class person checking #Budget2018pic.twitter.com/kIddSgCSAK— Maithun (@Being_Humor) February 1, 2018
You can say goodbye to your Bitcoin dreams because the Finance Minister declared the government will eliminate the use of cryptocurrencies.
Hey crypto. Wasn't meant to be girl. Dad said no.— Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 1, 2018
So. Who lost how much money today? #bitcoins#Budget2018— mostlyharmlessgirl (@JhinukSen) February 1, 2018
Still don't understand the Budget? You're not alone
Trying to understand #Budget2018. pic.twitter.com/RwKKOffkPp— The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) February 1, 2018
Economists and chartered accountants to the rescue
Pic 1 : Number of economists on other days— Gatirodh (@Gatirodh) February 1, 2018
Pic 2 : Number of economists on budget day#Budget2018pic.twitter.com/MeVfWnqL6S
CA on budget day #Budget2018pic.twitter.com/Ht1QoGMAG7— Dhanesh (@CA_Dhanesh) February 1, 2018
How can Twitter forget baby Taimur because it's been 2 days, 5 hours, 53 seconds since we last heard about him. *seriously, where is he*
Kareena: Taimur ko TV dekhni hai
Indian Media: Taimur is all set for #Budget2018— Akshay Jain (@AkshayKatariyaa) February 1, 2018
BREAKING NEWS: Taimur is getting ready to watch #Budget2018— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) February 1, 2018
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced no changes in income tax rates for individuals in today's budget, something which was met with disappointment on Twitter. To add to it, many were disheartened about the introduction of the new 10% long-term capital gains tax on income exceeding Rs 1 lakh from investment in stock markets and market-linked mutual funds.
If you missed the live speech, here are the highlights from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's Budget address.
