Budget 2018: These Tweets Will Make You Laugh, Even If You Don't Get The Budget

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the 2018 Union Budget in parliament today. This is the government's last full budget before 2019's Lok Sabha polls

Offbeat | | Updated: February 01, 2018 16:42 IST
Union Budget 2018: Twitter closely monitored Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's Budget

New Delhi:  Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today presented his last full budget before next year's general elections. While pundits are still evaluating their verdict on the 2018 Union Budget, Twitter's real-time and instant feedback on the Budget is in, accompanied with wit and dry humour. While the Finance Minister announced a slew of new measures, it was the status quo in individual income tax rates that saw the most chatter among the keyboard warriors of Twitter. Soon after Arun Jaitley's nearly two hour speech, Twitter was imagining middle class' reaction to the Budget.

We've rounded up some of the funniest tweets on the 2018 Union Budget:

The before....
 
And the after..
 
You can say goodbye to your Bitcoin dreams because the Finance Minister declared the government will eliminate the use of cryptocurrencies.
 
Still don't understand the Budget? You're not alone
 
Economists and chartered accountants to the rescue
 
How can Twitter forget baby Taimur because it's been 2 days, 5 hours, 53 seconds since we last heard about him. *seriously, where is he*
 
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced no changes in income tax rates for individuals in today's budget, something which was met with disappointment on Twitter. To add to it, many were disheartened about the introduction of the new 10% long-term capital gains tax on income exceeding Rs 1 lakh from investment in stock markets and market-linked mutual funds.

Still trying to decode the Budget? Here's the list of winners and losers. And if you're still tangled up in figuring out taxes, try this.

If you missed the live speech, here are the highlights from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's Budget address.

