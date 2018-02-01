Budget 2018 Live Updates: Income Tax Slabs Likely To Change

Tax experts have suggested that the government include more cities under the category for higher deductions. Employees who stay in four metropolitan cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai - are allowed higher deduction. "The rental charges for a house in cities like Bengaluru or Hyderabad are not less in contrast to four metropolitan cities. Therefore, the government should also include many other cities in the category of higher exemptions for HRA in cities like, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Noida, Gurgaon etc," says Naveen Wadhwa, DGM at Taxmann.