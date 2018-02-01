Budget 2018 Live Updates: Income Tax Slabs Likely To Change

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is delivering the Union Budget 2018 speech for financial year 2018-19 in Parliament. Any announcements on income tax - from income tax rates and income tax slabs to income tax rules - will be closely watched in Budget 2018, the last full-year budget of PM Modi's government before the general elections due in 2019. Expectations are high from the government to announce income tax sops for the middle class and raise the minimum exemption limit from the current level of Rs. 2.5 lakh. In Budget 2018, the government may tweak income tax slabs and rates to bring down the burden on individuals. Standard deduction for salaried class could be reintroduced which will help reduce their tax burden. Standard deduction allows for a flat deduction from income of a salaried individual towards expenses that would incur in relation to his or her employment. This will also be the first Budget after the rollout of GST, which came into force from July 1. Check out live updates on Union Budget 2018-19 and market movement here.
Here are latest updates on income tax announcements in Union Budget 2018:
"Recapitalised banks have an ability to support growth. Indian economies have performed well since our government took over. India is expected to become the fifth largest economy very soon... This year's budget will focus on consolidation and agriculture, infrastructure and healthcare," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in Parliament, presenting the Union Budget for financial year 2018-19.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley rises in Parliament to present the Union Budget for financial year 2018-19. Check out latest updates here. Taxpayers will watch Mr Jaitley's budget 2018 speech closely for any updates in income tax rates, slabs or rules.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to increase the minimum exemption limit from the current level of Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh per annum, says Sandeep Sehgal, director of tax and regulatory at Ashok Maheshwary & Associates LLP. Such a move by the government will give more purchasing power in the hands of common people and small entrepreneurs, Mr Sehgal adds. (Read more)
Tax experts say that reintroduction of standard deduction will help salaried employees get some parity with respect to businessmen and other self-employed professionals, who can claim a number of expenses such as rent, staff expenses and driver's salary etc. as business expenditure and reduce tax burden.
According to a survey by tax and advisory firm EY, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may tweak income tax slabs and rates in Budget 2018. Mr Jaitley will present the Budget 2018 at 11 am in in Parliament today. A wide majority of 69 per cent of the respondents felt that the threshold limits for taxation could increase to boost disposable income in the hands of the people. In the last Budget, the finance minister had left the slabs unchanged but gave a marginal relief to the small taxpayer. (Read: How Modi government has changed income tax structure)
Tax-saving fixed deposits or FDs are a special category of bank fixed deposits that can help individuals claim deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Hwoever, the interest earned on these income-tax saving deposits is taxable. These tax-saving bank fixed deposits have a minimum lock-in period of five years. (Read more)
Many tax experts have suggested the government raise the Section 80C limit under the Income Tax Act in Budget 2018-19. This will help in increasing savings of individuals. Many tax saving instruments like PPF, ELSS etc are eligible for Section 80C deductions. Some experts have also suggested that the government reduce the tenure of tax-exempted retail term deposits (tax saver fixed deposits) to minimum of three years from current five years.
Tax experts have suggested that the government include more cities under the category for higher deductions. Employees who stay in four metropolitan cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai - are allowed higher deduction. "The rental charges for a house in cities like Bengaluru or Hyderabad are not less in contrast to four metropolitan cities. Therefore, the government should also include many other cities in the category of higher exemptions for HRA in cities like, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Noida, Gurgaon etc," says Naveen Wadhwa, DGM at Taxmann.
The government could also consider doing away with the dividend distribution tax (DDT) in Budget 2018 to be unveiled later today, EY India had said earlier. Dividends paid by a domestic company to shareholders are subjected to dividend distribution tax at 15 per cent of the aggregate dividend declared. After including surcharges and cess, it goes up to 20.35 per cent. Dividend however is not subjected to tax in the hands of investors. (Read more)
Budget 2018-19: Chambers of commerce have suggested Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to reintroduce the standard deduction for salaried employees of at least Rs. 1 lakh. If it is reintroduced for salaried employees, it will be a big relief for salaried employees and it will replace several outdated deductions. Standard deduction, which was available to the salaried individuals on their taxable income, was abolished with effect from assessment year 2006-07.
There are expectations that the government could reintroduce standard deduction for salaried class. Standard deduction allows for a flat deduction from income of a salaried individual towards expenses related to his or her employment. The government may also raise the minimum income tax exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh, from Rs 2.5 lakh currently. (Read more)
