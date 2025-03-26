UK Vlogger Warns Tourists Of Rickshaw Scams, Recommends "Clean And Reliable" Delhi Metro

India has become a magnet for foreign vloggers, who flock to the country to immerse themselves in its vibrant culture, rich heritage, and diverse landscapes. These social media influencers and content creators share their exciting experiences and fascinating encounters with their global audience, showcasing India's beauty and complexity to the world. One such content creator is UK-based Edd Owen, who is currently exploring India and sharing his experiences with his audience.

In a recent video, he took the Delhi Metro and gave an honest review, highlighting its reliability and connectivity. Mr Owen also warned foreign tourists about the common scam of being overcharged by local rickshaw drivers, recommending the Delhi Metro as a trustworthy and affordable alternative.

In the video, he says, "Not enough is being said about Delhi's metro system. You assume when you come to Delhi, it will be tuk tuk drivers trying to rip you off, smelly, trash, everywhere. What no one tells you is that they have got a very clean, efficient, reliable, and well-connected metro system."

He then gives viewers a glimpse into the Delhi Metro, revealing its interior and sharing the affordable ticket prices. He also showcases a metro station's impressive amenities, including popular brands like KFC, Adidas, and Crocs.

"Why let yourself get scammed by Tuk Tuk drivers when you can get the metro in Delhi?" the caption of the video read.

Watch the video here:

Users took to social media to share their thoughts on the video, with many appreciating the metro's efficiency. One user wrote, "Same in Mumbai. Try local or metro instead of a taxi or rickshaw. It's too expensive for a rikshaw or taxi."

Another commented, "Wow,w so insightful, thanks bro." A third added, "Too many options for food and utilities everywhere, which is a very good development in recent times. These amenities weren't available 10 years ago."