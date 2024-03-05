UK Restaurant Roasts Angry Influencer Who Said She 'Deserved' A Free Meal

The restaurant replied with a cheeky message

A social media influencer caused a stir after publicly criticising a restaurant for refusing a free meal in exchange for promotion. The restaurant, Lucky Ramen and Sushi responded with a playful jab, playfully calling the influencer a "blue tick superstar" and sarcastically remarking that "exposure surely pays the bills!"

The restaurant then shared the influencer's angry reply, where they said the restaurant shouldn't have "outed" them and that influencers deserve free meals. The influencer said, "We go where we want, eat what we want and lastly - it's all for free! WHOS LAUGHING NOW?? ?"

The restaurant further vented her frustration towards the restaurant, writing, "I think you're bang out of order. HOW DARE you try and expose us like that??? So you think people like us don't deserve to eat for FREE??? "

The influencer further argued that they offer valuable promotions to the restaurant for free, expecting a complimentary meal in return for the time and effort they put in."Just in case you didn't realise, we are doing our best to help and promote you for FREEEE! ! ! We don't expect much, just a free meal to compensate our time, labour, effort, and positive energy that we are supplying you."

"The fact that you wanna expose us influencers like that, we will not be coming by anytime soon to support. Your food looks good and we heard it's a great busy vibe, hence trying to support. But your arrogance makes me sick. Haha very funny, you got a couple of giggles, but we're the ones who are laughing."

The restaurant replied with a cheeky message, "We're now rolling out the red carpet for all the free meals you desire," they wrote. "And that's not all - our chefs are ready to part ways with their Crocs and Birkenstocks, throwing them in as a bonus for your tender love and labour! ".

"Even my dad's medal of honour from the Japan war is up for grabs - he's feeling generous the old geezer, and he's even contemplating wheeling in his new eco-friendly hybrid wheelchair for you! ".

The eatery added: "Bon appetit + Arigato-the-f*ck-outta-here. Team LUCKY (unfluencer + no blue tick)."