UK Locksmith Locked Out Of His Own Van By Dog. Social Media Sees The Irony

In a twist of fate that could only be described as ironic, a UK locksmith found himself locked out of his own van by one of his French bulldogs. 31-year-old Peter Macann, a resident of Dereham, Norfolk was on his way to a customer when he took a pit stop at a service station to fill the tires with air. As he stepped out, one of his dogs sitting inside the vehicle, stood up on the central locking button and locked him out.

"I'm a 24-hour locksmith so I had a job at about 21:00, and I went to put air in the tyres, went to pay for it, got back and I just couldn't get in," Mr Macann told BBC.

Mr Macann, who has not been a locksmith for long, said the pets were "completely unbothered by the incident". Aware of the irony of being locked out despite being a locksmith, Mr Macann said he did not want to call any other locksmith to rescue him.

"I didn't want to call another locksmith or tell my customer I had locked myself out of my van."

Instead, Mr Macann turned to the Dereham Community Notice Board Facebook group asking for assistance. While the search for help on social media was unsuccessful, Mr Macann's dogs once again took matters into their own hands.

As per Mr Macann. Bella and Vinnie, his two pets, somehow stepped on the button again, allowing him to venture inside and gain control of the situation.

He said he was too embarrassed by the entire incident and told his customer that he was "caught in traffic" when quizzed about why he was late.

Social media reacts

Social media users saw the light side of the incident and poked fun at Mr Macann while applauding the dogs.

"Well, now that's ironic," said one user, while another added: "One tool is left standing outside in the cold."

A third commented: "Note to self: never hire a locksmith who gets locked out of his own van by his own dog. Hire the dogs"

Notably, Mr Macann only became a fully qualified and competent locksmith in September last year after completing a training course.