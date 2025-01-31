Fighter Bryce Mitchell Calls Hitler A "Good Guy", UFC Boss Dana White Reacts

UFC Featherweight fighter Bryce Mitchell has caused a social media uproar after he praised Adolf Hitler by calling the Nazi leader a "good guy". 30-year-old Mitchell, who is ranked 13th in the featherweight division was on the ArkanSanity Podcast where he made the controversial remarks, stating that Hitler only wanted to "purify" his country.

"I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy based on my own research, not my public education indoctrination. I do really think before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy to go fishing with," the American fighter said.

"He fought for his country. He wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays," he added.

"They were gaying out the kids. They were queering out the women. They were queering out the dudes. Do you know where the first tranny surgery ever was? Happened to be in Germany before Hitler took over."

The Anti-Defamation League's chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt slammed Mitchell for the range of antisemitic, homophobic and transphobic comments.

"I'm aghast at this podcast interview. There are simply no words," Mr Greenblatt told BBC.

"In the span of just a few minutes Mitchell manages to express antisemitic, homophobic, and transphobic sentiments. We hope the UFC will take immediate action to make clear that these ideas are noxious and have no place in the sport."

Dana White reacts

Reacting to Mitchell's comments, UFC boss Dana White released a statement, calling Hitler the "most evil human being".

"Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the face of the Earth and anyone that even tries to take an opposition position is a moron," said Mr White.

"That's the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform to a lot of dumb and ignorant people."

Despite the gravity of Mitchell's statements, Mr White said UFC would not take any disciplinary action against the fighter owing to freedom of expression.

“It's free speech. That's the beautiful thing about this business, for all of you who hate Bryce Mitchell, you get to see him hopefully get his ass whooped on global television.”

Hitler led Germany into World War II as leader of the Nazi party and ordered the Holocaust genocide, where six million Jews were murdered.