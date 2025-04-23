"Creating Their Own Reality": Al Gore Compares Trump 2.0 To Nazi Germany

Former Vice President Al Gore delivered a scathing critique of the Trump administration, drawing parallels between their tactics and those of Nazi Germany, according to a report by Politico. He emphasised that while Adolf Hitler's Third Reich was "uniquely evil," there are crucial lessons to be learned from its rise to power. Gore's comments were part of a broader discussion on climate change, during which he highlighted the administration's efforts to dismantle previous climate policies.

According to Gore, the Trump administration is “trying to create their own preferred version of reality” echoing the strategies employed by the Nazi regime. This involves manipulating truth and power to achieve sweeping objectives. Gore cited the work of German philosopher Theodore Adorno, who wrote extensively on the Nazi regime's tactics. Adorno noted that the first step in the nation's descent into authoritarianism was "the conversion of all questions of truth into questions of power." Furthermore, Adorno observed that the Nazis "attacked the very heart of the distinction between true and false."

Gore's remarks were not isolated, as other prominent Democrats have also spoken out against the Trump administration. Former President Barack Obama expressed concern over the erosion of values in the United States under Trump's leadership, particularly with regard to free speech on university campuses. Former Vice President Kamala Harris accused the administration of taking unconstitutional actions, contributing to a "sense of fear." Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also weighed in, stating that Trump is "squandering America's strength and threatening our national security."

The Trump administration's stance on climate change has been widely criticised. Gore highlighted several assertions made by Trump, and said, ““They say the climate crisis is a hoax invented by the Chinese to destroy American manufacturing. They say coal is clean. They say wind turbines cause cancer. They say sea-level rise just creates more beachfront property.” Gore's speech also included the wisdom of Martin Luther King, Jr. and the late Pope Francis, emphasising the need for collective action on climate change.

Gore noted that populist authoritarian leaders often exploit migrants as scapegoats to fuel their rise to power. Gore said, “And power-seeking is what this is all about. Our constitution, written by our founders, is intended to protect us against a threat identical to Donald Trump,” he said.

The event drew notable attendees, including Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie. Pelosi emphasised the importance of climate policies like the Inflation Reduction Act, while Lurie highlighted San Francisco's initiatives in renewable energy and electric vehicle infrastructure.

