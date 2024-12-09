UK Author Climbs Bestsellers Chart After Her Post About Selling Only 2 Books Goes Viral

In an unlikely turn of events, a British author has rapidly climbed the bestseller charts after a simple post on social media about her selling two books at a local event went viral. Vicky Ball, 48, from Colchester, went to an authors' event at Galleywood Heritage Centre in Chelmsford last week to showcase her two novels, one titled Powerless and the other Abandoned. Though Ms Ball only managed to sell two copies, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude about being able to write books and sell them to people.

"Sold 2 books," Ms Ball wrote on X afterwards, which she described as positive because: "I've done some events where I haven't sold any."

The post soon went viral as social media users showed the endearing side of the internet. As of the last update, the post had garnered nearly 25 million views and more than 745,000 likes which catapulted Ms Ball to the top of Amazon's bestseller charts, as people from across the globe started ordering her books.

"Feel like I'm in some kind of weird crazy dream right now where lots of people have bought my books," she posted, whilst also sharing a screenshot of Abandoned being no.1 on the American charts.

I'm no.1 in one of the American charts! Unbelievable!! pic.twitter.com/XMG1uaeaLL — Vicky (@VickyBall3) December 8, 2024

'It's unbelievable'

While Powerless is a thriller, replete with a plethora of twists about a missing girl who returns home, Abandons mainly deals with an alcoholic mother with a dark secret.

"I've been getting messages on Instagram of people saying: 'I'm in Colombia and just bought your book'; 'I'm in Salt Lake City'; 'I'm in Belgium.' It's amazing really - it's just unbelievable," Ms Ball told the Guardian.

Ms Ball currently works at the University of Essex and is currently pursuing a master's degree in creative writing. She wrote Powerless during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, mostly on weekends as she was teaching.

Quizzed about advice to aspiring authors who also wanted to write something, MS ball shared a simple suggestion.

“Just write! I just go with it. It's like a journey, and I really enjoy the process.You never know where it's going to go.”