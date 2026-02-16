"U-turn At Wrong Side": Delhi Police Takes Witty Swipe After India's T20 Win Over Pakistan

India's strong performance against Pakistan in the high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 match not only secured a big win but also triggered a flood of memes on social media. As Pakistan lost wickets quickly and struggled to chase the target, users across the country reacted with humour. Even the Delhi Police joined in with a witty post as the match slipped out of Pakistan's hands.

Delhi Police shared a lighthearted message on X, saying this is the result of taking a U-turn at the wrong place, and linked it to Pakistan's plight.

Check Out The Post Here:

India scored 175 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the stipulated overs and set Pakistan a target of 176 runs to win. This score set a new record in the clash between the two teams. The target was not easy, and many users on social media felt that the match was tilted in India's favour from the start.

Ishan Kishan played a quickfire innings of 77 runs, while Jasprit Bumrah was impressive with the ball. India won by 61 runs and secured their place in the Super Eight stage.

Social Media Reaction

Social Media users filled the comment section with funny statements. They praised Delhi police for their reaction. One user commented, "That one wrong turn."

Another user added, "Salute to the level of roasting."

A third user wrote, "Even their own people knew that already."