Two US Men Move Entire House, Leave 700 Homes Without Electricity

Two men allegedly tried to transport a house leading to chaos in the city Louisiana of United States.

Two men have been arrested and sent to jail in Louisiana, United States, for allegedly moving a house without proper permit. Tony Domingue and Nico Comeaux moved the modular house during midnight on Sunday in Iberia parish but abandoned it in the street and leaving behind trail of destruction in the area, Newsweek said in a report.

Mr Domingue and Mr Comeaux have been charged with parish code violations, simple obstruction of highway trade, and criminal damage to property, Newsweek further said in the report.

Sheriffs received "many calls" on Sunday morning, Katherine Breaux, a representative for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, referencing a residence between 1,500 and 1,700 square feet that was subsequently determined to belong to Domingue, the report said.

Both the individuals are transported the house along Coteau Holmes Road. The transportation broke many mailboxes, road signs and the trees during the process.

The two were also struck electricity wires and poles and shutting down the electricity to almost 700 CLECO electric customers for many hours.

According to the local media reports, the house became stuck in the sugarcane field for more than a week. After investigation, officials asked them to apply for a permission first.

Ms Breaux said that the government permit office confirmed the house owner had never applied for a permit to relocate it.

The Iberia parish deputies were called to Berard Road in Loreauville at 3:30 am to investigate the unlawful transportation of the house. When deputies arrived, they discovered an abandoned vehicle, trailer, and house on the 400 block of the road.