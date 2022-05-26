'That Is Amazing': Woman Carves Beautiful Artwork On Watermelon

Woman carving beautiful artwork on a watermelon.

Summer is all about the fruits having maximum water content to keep the body hydrated. Watermelon is one of the popular fruits of the season. What if you come across the most beautiful artwork on a watermelon? This is courtesy social media, where artists from all around the world post amazing artwork almost every day.

A video going viral on social media shows a woman carving beautiful artwork on a watermelon. The 42-second video has been shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter with the caption "Watermelon art".

The video has received more than 6.7 lakh views and over 31,000 likes.

The artwork has surprised viewers all over social media and users have left heartful comments on the post.

“That is amazing! Such a talent! Just a shame that will just rot,” wrote a user.

Praising the artwork, a second user wrote, “Gorgeous and well worth the time and effort it takes to create a unique object, no matter how ephemeral and temporary. In order to understand the beauty and purpose of this video, one must first understand the beauty and purpose of art. If all you see is food, that's okay too.”

“There's such amazing random folks out in our world if you look hard enough,” commented a another user.

There are a lot of amazing videos on social media which attract thousands of views. These include tattoo art where artists create like-like portraits and imprint them on the body of their customers.

One famous artwork which went popular in recent times was actor Will Smith's slap to comedian Chris Rock after the Oscars this year. People were seen thronging tattoo studios in many countries to get a tattoo made so that the big event is etched in memory forever.

