Two Tigers Fight Over Territory In Dramatic Footage

A dramatic video of two tigers fighting over territory has fascinated Twitter since it emerged online a day ago. The video was shared on the microblogging platform by Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan, who is well known for his wildlife-centric posts. While sharing the footage on Wednesday, he revealed that it was filmed at a central Indian forest and that he received it over WhatsApp.

The two-minute-long video has captured a furious fight between two grown tigers for territory. It shows them roaring at each other while fighting.

Tigers are known to be extremely territorial and willing to fight animals - including other tigers - who invade their space. According to the website Tigers World, a male tiger may have a territory of up to 60 to 100 square kilometers.

"Territorial fight between two full grown #tigers. Listen with headphones. Powerful roar & its echo from Indian #forests," wrote Mr Kaswan while sharing the video.

Territorial fight between two full grown #tigers. Listen with headphones. Powerful Roar & it's echo from Indian #forests. Via WA. Today project tiger has completed 47 years in #India. pic.twitter.com/hiLonKXrif — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 1, 2020

Since being posted online a day ago, the video has collected over 47,000 views and more than 3,600 'likes'. In the comments section, IFS officer Sandeep Tripathi identified the tigers as Yuvraj and MV3 of Kanha Tiger Reserve.

Fight for territory between MV3 & Yuvraj, both male tigers from Kanha Tiger Reserve.... the roaring sound is just indicative of roaring success of Project Tiger in India... — Sandeep Tripathi, IFS (@sandeepifs) April 1, 2020

"Some people just get so lucky to capture such a rare sight. Amazing," wrote one person in the comments section. "Powerful roar indeed," said another.

This is not the first time a fight between two tigers has captured the Internet attention. Last year, a viral video had captured the sight of two tigers embroiled in a furious fight at Ranthambore National Park.