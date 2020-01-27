Two Men Take A Bath During Bike Ride. Bizarre Video Prompts Police Action

A video shows two men bathing during a bike ride.

Two men were fined by police after they were captured on video taking a bath during a bike ride. According to BBC, Huynh Thanh Khanh, 23, and another man were filmed riding without shirts or helmets in southern Vietnam, bathing while driving on a busy road.

In the footage that is being widely circulated online, the two men sit on the bike with a bucket of water between them and a carton of beer at the front. Both appear to be shirtless and lathered with soap. The man riding pillion then pours water on himself and the driver, who balances the bike with one hand as he uses the other to wash his face and hair.

Many on social media criticised the stunt as dangerous.

The incident took place in the Vietnamese province of Binh Duong, where the viral video was soon brought to the attention of local authorities.

According to Tuoi Tre News, police on Wednesday managed to track down the two men using their motorbike's licence plate, which was visible in the video.

The driver was identified as Huynh Thanh Khanh. He and his companion were fined VND1.8 million (approximately Rs 5,500) for driving without a driver's license, riding and boarding a motorbike without wearing crash helmets, riding a motorbike without rear-view mirrors, and driving without a civil insurance certificate.