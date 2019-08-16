Twitter Reviews 'Sacred Games 2' With Hilarious Memes

Take a look at what Twitter users think of 'Sacred Games 2'

When the first season of Sacred Games dropped in 2018, it took the Internet by storm. But is the second season, which came out only a day ago, just as good? The Netflix web series, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, has earned praise and critique in equal parts. However, a lot of social media users seem to agree that the second season is not a patch on the first.

Sacred Games season 1 vs season 2 comparison memes have now taken over Twitter. Take a look at the funniest ones below:

Sacred games. Vs Sacred games

Season 1 Season 2 pic.twitter.com/DBNCIf1Hwz — Addy (@imr_addy) August 15, 2019

Sacred Games Sacred Games

Season 1 Season 2#SacredGamesS2pic.twitter.com/uBzjJyaHII — ⚽️Raees Happu-God Of Thunder⚽️???????? (@HappuDroga3) August 15, 2019

Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan have co-directed Sacred Games 2, which is inspired by the 2009 non-fiction book of the same name by Misha Glenny. The show takes a look at the world of organised crime through the eyes of Sartaj Singh (played by Saif Ali Khan) and Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). For the second season of the hugely popular show, actors Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey and Amruta Subhash joined the ensemble cast.

Have you watched Sacred Games 2 yet? Let us know what you think of it using the comments section.

