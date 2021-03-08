Twitter Reactions To Meghan And Harry's Tell-All Interview With Oprah

Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah has created a huge buzz on social media.

Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey broadcast Sunday in the United States and, as expected, generated a huge buzz on social media. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, described life as stifling and lonely within the British Royal Family. In the sensational interview, Meghan, who is African American, accused members of the royal family of fretting over how dark her baby's skin would be. She said she struggled with extreme media scrutiny and did not receive any help from the institution. Life as a British royal was so isolating that at one point, she says, she "didn't want to be alive anymore".

Meghan admitted to having suicidal thoughts during the two-hour CBS primetime special. Were you having suicidal thoughts?" Oprah asked her. "Yes," Meghan replied. "I thought it would have solved everything for everyone."

The two-hour chat is the biggest royal interview since Harry's mother princess Diana detailed her crumbling marriage Prince Charles in 1995. Having severed their official royal ties, the Duke and Duchess moved to California last year.

The interview has become the talking point on social media today. On Twitter, #OprahMeghanHarry is currently among the top trends, along with "Meghan Markle", "Queen" and "Kate".

Take a look at how social media users reacted to Meghan's revelations:

Meghan Markle compares her experience marrying into the Royal Family to ‘The Little Mermaid':



“She falls in love with a Prince and loses her voice, but in the end

she gets her voice back.” pic.twitter.com/B91Rg5nEva — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 8, 2021

Meghan chose life. And I love it. She chose not to sit in the darkness of “the institution.” This truth will free so many others. — deray (@deray) March 8, 2021

Harry says that the family noticed that Meghan was like Diana in how well she connected with the people. And from that point, things really turned. #HarryandMeghanonOprah — Princess Elle (@noelleharmony) March 8, 2021

Many applauded Meghan's courage in trying to seek help for her mental health. Meghan, who married Harry in 2018, said she told the royal family she was struggling and needed professional help but was told "that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution."

Meghan Markle was SUICIDAL and the royal family DENIED her mental health treatment, but she persevered and her openness will SAVE LIVES. ????????



Every 40 seconds, a person dies by suicide — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) March 8, 2021

For his part, Prince Harry said that his family cut him off financially in the first half of 2020. He also revealed that his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls.

Harry: The family suggested that "[Meghan] carry on acting" because there wasn't enough money to pay for her.



WHUT? The Queen literally has a gold-plated piano. pic.twitter.com/9gduslOoGA — Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray) March 8, 2021

“That's conversation I am never going to share. I'm not comfortable sharing that,” Harry told Oprah about the Royal Family member that expressed concerns over the colour of Archie's skin.#OprahMeghanHarry — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 8, 2021

Harry: I love my grandmother and we talk all the time

Oprah: What about your dad?

Harry:#OprahMeghanHarrypic.twitter.com/eTwll0TAiI — BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) March 8, 2021

Meghan and Harry stepped back as senior members of the royal family last year. During the Oprah interview, the couple revealed that they are expecting a baby girl this summer.