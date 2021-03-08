Twitter Reactions To Meghan And Harry's Tell-All Interview With Oprah

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, described life as stifling and lonely within the British Royal Family.

Twitter Reactions To Meghan And Harry's Tell-All Interview With Oprah

Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah has created a huge buzz on social media.

Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey broadcast Sunday in the United States and, as expected, generated a huge buzz on social media. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, described life as stifling and lonely within the British Royal Family. In the sensational interview, Meghan, who is African American, accused members of the royal family of fretting over how dark her baby's skin would be. She said she struggled with extreme media scrutiny and did not receive any help from the institution. Life as a British royal was so isolating that at one point, she says, she "didn't want to be alive anymore". 

Meghan admitted to having suicidal thoughts during the two-hour CBS primetime special. Were you having suicidal thoughts?" Oprah asked her. "Yes," Meghan replied. "I thought it would have solved everything for everyone."

The two-hour chat is the biggest royal interview since Harry's mother princess Diana detailed her crumbling marriage Prince Charles in 1995. Having severed their official royal ties, the Duke and Duchess moved to California last year. 

The interview has become the talking point on social media today. On Twitter, #OprahMeghanHarry is currently among the top trends, along with "Meghan Markle", "Queen" and "Kate".

Take a look at how social media users reacted to Meghan's revelations:

Many applauded Meghan's courage in trying to seek help for her mental health. Meghan, who married Harry in 2018, said she told the royal family she was struggling and needed professional help but was told "that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution."

For his part, Prince Harry said that his family cut him off financially in the first half of 2020. He also revealed that his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls. 

Meghan and Harry stepped back as senior members of the royal family last year. During the Oprah interview, the couple revealed that they are expecting a baby girl this summer. 

Click for more trending news