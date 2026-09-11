Turn Your Photos Into Disco-Era Portraits With AI: 5 Viral Prompts To Try

AI photo editing is giving old-school glamour a fresh digital makeover. One of the latest trends is turning ordinary portraits into colourful disco-era photographs inspired by the fashion, music and nightlife of the 1970s. With the right AI prompt, users can transform a simple selfie into a stylish retro portrait featuring glittering lights, bold colours, dramatic outfits and vintage photography effects.

The trend is gaining attention because it allows people to experiment with a completely different look without needing a professional studio or costume.

If you want to try the trend yourself, here are five prompts to get started.

1. Classic 1970s Disco Portrait

Prompt:

"Transform this photo into a glamorous 1970s disco portrait. Keep the person's facial features and identity natural and recognisable. Add a stylish vintage outfit, warm studio lighting, soft film grain, colourful disco lights and a luxurious retro atmosphere. Make it look like a professional fashion photograph from the late 1970s."

This prompt is ideal for a classic disco look, with a polished studio feel and subtle vintage effects.

2. Glittering Dance Floor Look

Prompt:

"Turn this portrait into a glamorous 1970s disco dance-floor scene. Keep the person's face and natural appearance realistic. Add sparkling clothing, a glittering dance floor, colourful lights, soft reflections and a lively nightclub atmosphere. Use warm vintage tones, realistic film grain and the look of an authentic 1970s photograph."

This version works well for anyone looking for a more energetic and colourful image.

3. Retro Disco Star

Prompt:

"Reimagine this photo as a portrait of a 1970s disco music star. Keep the person's facial features accurate and natural. Add a bold retro hairstyle, stylish flared clothing, dramatic jewellery and colourful stage lighting. Use rich colours, soft film grain and classic vintage photography for an authentic disco-era magazine cover look."

The result can give a simple portrait the feel of a classic music publicity photograph.

4. Studio 70s Fashion Shoot

Prompt:

"Transform this photo into a high-fashion 1970s studio portrait. Preserve the person's identity and facial features. Add a sophisticated retro outfit, dramatic makeup, bold accessories and a simple studio backdrop. Use soft flash photography, warm lighting, subtle grain and authentic 1970s fashion photography styling."

This prompt is a good choice for users who prefer a more elegant and editorial style.

5. Neon Disco Night

Prompt:

"Convert this portrait into a cinematic 1970s disco night scene. Keep the person's face realistic and recognisable. Add neon lights, colourful reflections, a glamorous retro outfit and a stylish nightclub background. Use dramatic lighting, analogue film grain, soft focus and rich vintage colours to create an authentic disco-era photograph."

This option combines the retro look with a more dramatic, modern visual style.

Why Are Disco-Era AI Portraits Trending?

The appeal of the trend comes from its mix of nostalgia and personalisation. AI tools can take a familiar photograph and place it in a completely different era within seconds.

The 1970s also offer plenty of visual inspiration, from sequined outfits and flared trousers to colourful lighting and bold hairstyles. These details make the transformation easy to recognise and highly shareable on social media.

For the best results, users should start with a clear, well-lit photograph. They can then adjust the prompt to control the clothing, background, lighting and overall mood. As AI image tools become more accessible, retro portrait trends are likely to continue evolving, bringing different decades and styles back into the spotlight.