Trump Memes Flood Social Media As Democrats Score Big In US Midterm Polls

Social media can be ruthless, especially when it comes to political setbacks. As the results of the 2026 US midterm elections poured in, President Donald Trump became the target of a fresh wave of online trolling, with social media awash with memes, AI-generated videos and resurfaced images mocking the Republican Party's defeat. The backlash followed a major Democratic victory, with the party wresting control of the Senate by flipping key Republican-held seats and appearing on track to reclaim the House of Representatives in what many have described as a sweeping "blue wave."

Voters in the US midterm elections have handed Democrats the keys to Congress for the rest of Donald Trump's term. The party took the Senate and then the House, giving it unified control of Capitol Hill. The result is a sharp setback for the Trump administration and for the Republicans who have run Washington. Trump said he would accept the outcome of the midterms and was open to working with the Democrats.

And with the results, the meme fest began. The hashtag #BlueTsunami started trending on X, Instagram and other platforms.

Another viral post joked, "Looks like America is trying to deport Trump's majority", taking a dig at his hardline immigration policies.

One user wrote, "That was not a Blue Wave, that is a Blue TSUNAMI." Another post said, "BLUENAMI incoming, MAGA RIP."

So, here are some of the funniest memes doing the rounds on social media related to these results.

From AI-generated clips to photos, the internet has turned the Republican defeat into a full meme storm, proving once again that in the age of social media, no defeat goes without trolling.