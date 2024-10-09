'Truly Iconic': Viral Video Shows Metro-Themed Durga Puja Pandal In Kolkata

The pandal commemorates 40 years of the Kolkata Metro Rail

Kolkata is renowned for its creatively themed Durga Puja pandals, often bringing a fresh and imaginative twist to the festivities. One such pandal has recreated the Kolkata underwater metro this year, adding a fascinating element to the celebration. A video circulating on social media shows people entering the intricate metro-themed pandal, complete with escalators.

The pandal commemorates 40 years of the Kolkata Metro Rail, paying tribute to the Green Line underwater metro, which started operations earlier this year.

The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade underwater metro section, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March, marked a historic milestone as the first underwater metro tunnel under a major river in India. "It's a proud moment that the section has the first underwater metro transportation tunnel under any major river in our country," the Prime Minister said during the inauguration.

In the viral video, captioned "Complete look of the first underwater metro-themed pandal in Kolkata Jagat Mukherjee Park Durga Puja 2024," viewers can see the pandal's detailed design. The theme centres around pollution in the Ganga River, with the Durga idol depicted as Goddess Ganga sitting on a crocodile, surrounded by deities offering prayers.

This innovative pandal is located at Jagat Mukherjee Park. Dwaipayan Roy, one of the chief organizers, shared that it was created to give visitors the experience of being inside a Green Line metro coach.

Artist Subal Pal in an interview with The Hindu explained the meticulous effort behind the pandal: "It took months of research and several metro trips to recreate the authentic under-river metro experience. We also consulted with Metro Rail authorities, whose guidance, though unofficial, was invaluable in bringing our vision to life."

The lifelike metro interiors, from the seating to the sliding doors and signage, have garnered praise on social media for their detail and creativity. However, some expressed concerns about overcrowding and safety during peak hours.

A user commented, "This looks so real, At first I thought this was really the metro."

Another user wrote, "Bengalis can make anything."

The third user commented, "Wow! Talk about creativity."

"It's truly iconic," the fourth user commented.

"Creative geniuses. The kind of art and creativity you get to see in Kolkata pandals during Durga Puja is unparalleled. Each and every pandal is so unique," the fifth user wrote.



