Troubled by Rooster's Crowing, Indore Doctor Files Police Complaint Against Neighbour

In some places, crowing of a rooster helps people wake up early in the morning. But in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a police complaint has been filed by a doctor against his neighbour over the issue. The doctor lives in the Palasia area of the city and was annoyed by the crowing of his neighbour's rooster. The police said that they will first try to talk to both the parties and if the matter is not resolved, they could take legal action.

Palasia police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bains confirmed that a written complaint has been filed by Doctor Alok Modi, who lives near the Greater Kailash Hospital in the Palasia area.

"We will first try to resolve it by talking to both the parties. If the problem persists, action will be taken under section 133 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)," Mr Bains said.

The section talks about removing "unlawful obstruction or nuisance" from a public place.

Dr Modi said in his complaint that chickens and dogs are being reared by a woman near his house, adding that the rooster crows every morning at 5am, due to which he is troubled.

Dr Modi further said that he returns home late at night and is annoyed by the early morning wake-up call of the rooster.

The police will soon approach both the parties to discuss the issue and find a solution to the problem raised by the doctor.



