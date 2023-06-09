'Troll Apartment' Built In The Middle Of Los Angeles Bridge Up For Sale For $250,000

The flat has captured the attention of prospective buyers.

The internet is buzzing about a one-bedroom, one-bathroom property for sale in Los Angeles that is situated underneath the street and over the arch of a bridge with a view of the Alhambra Wash.

The Compass Real Estate Portal, where this property has been listed for sale, has described the house as a unique and affordable one-bedroom unit that is a cosmetic fixer, which is ideal for a young professional that wants to be close to downtown for work.

"The new owner will enjoy an approximately 450-square-foot roof-top patio, which is perfect for entertaining! Plus, they will be conveniently located near retail shops, LA Fitness, 99 Ranch, and good eats on Main Street. Property boasts neighbourhood views and no invasion of privacy," the portal mentioned.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 1949 apartment has a terrace that looks over a stream and a rooftop patio that sits next to a road bridge, separated only by a fence. It is priced at $250,000, a steal considering the median sale price for an existing single-family house in Southern California is about $785,000.

"We had no comparables, no similar properties," said Doug Lee, the Compass agent who listed the home, which he said once belonged to a high school friend's parents.

"This is a very, very unique property."

Mr. Lee said the house is one of only 11 properties in Los Angeles County listed for $250,000 or less.