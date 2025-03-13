"Triggering My Misogyny": Man Claims Workplace Favours Women, Sparks Debate

In recent times, Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles, office experiences, and workplace concerns. Various subreddits have emerged where employees anonymously share their stories, seek advice, and connect with others who face similar challenges. Now, a Reddit user has sparked a debate online after claiming that his company gives unfair advantages to female employees. In his post, titled "I feel like my workplace is triggering my misogyny", the user said he considered himself "fairly feminist" until recently.

"But ever since I have stepped into workplace, I can see the difference in how men and women are treated," the user wrote. He then outlined several examples he believed demonstrated this bias. According to him, women receive better mentorship, face fewer consequences for mistakes and are prioritised during promotions.

"Women getting easy rap on the knuckles for the same mistakes that can cause huge issues for men. Women do exactly 9-5 whereas men are expected to pull 14-15 hour workdays without any extra compensation. Seniors and bosses take extra time to teach them and educate them about stuff but men are expected to learn by themselves. After all of these promotion times, women are considered," the 24-year-old wrote.

Take a look at the post below:

In his post, the Redditor also clarified that he does not hate women, nor is he blaming them for his own struggles. He said that even female colleagues have acknowledged the workplace bias. "It's kind of a given that a good looking woman will be promoted without any skills... Kinda sad about this situation, either you have to be the best and give your whole life or be sidelined your whole life," he wrote.

Also Read | Indian Entrepreneur Comes Across Uber Driver With $15 Million Net Worth, His Story Stuns Internet

The post quickly gained attention online, with many users sharing their perspectives.

"It was otherwise at my office.. men were given more importance so that the manager could have a promotion and he did got one," wrote one user.

"You're still a feminist, bro. Feminist is equal treatment of all people, irrespective of their gender. It's not JUST about upliftment of women. What you're facing here is STILL the consequence of patriarchy! Stay strong, brother! And call out people and actions if and when necessary. (I know easier said than done)," commented another.

"You should hate your workplace, not the women. Hate your bosses who are exploiting men. Not the women. It's as simple as that," expressed a third user.

"You're right at noticing the unfairness, but it's not the recipient's fault. The one giving such favours is to be blamed," noted another.