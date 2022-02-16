Watch: Travellers Encounter Lioness On Village Road In Gujarat

Two people on a scooter had a close encounter with a lioness.

Village roads have their own idyllic appeal for city-dwellers. The greenery around, the open skies and the waft of the fresh breeze are what comes to our minds when we romanticise village lanes. But beware. Sometimes, instead of a sweet breeze, you may encounter a big cat on the way. No, we aren't joking. Two people faced this situation while travelling down a narrow village path. The viral video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. In the clip, we see two people on a motorbike as they are passing through a village path. Soon we spot a big cat moving in the distance.

The clip reveals a lioness walking towards the bike. While the bike rider stays still, the woman riding pillion captures the spine-chilling moment on camera.

Fortunately for the travellers, the lioness approaches the vehicle but does not attack it. Instead, she makes a move towards the shrubs on one side. As the camera pans left, we see the lioness disappearing behind the bushes. According to Mr Nanda, the incident occurred in Gujarat.

The tweet read, "Co travellers on a village road. Happens in India." The clip has clocked more than 31,000 views till now.

Watch the clip here:

Co travellers on a Village road. Happens in India???? pic.twitter.com/XQKtOcEstF — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 14, 2022

In reply to a question, Mr Nanda wrote that the footage was from Gujarat.

From Gujarat — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 14, 2022

The clip evoked wowed reactions from users. Viewers praised the two persons for not panicking in the situation. One user wrote, "It takes a lot of guts to stand still like that."

Brave man and women (pillion rider). It takes lot of guts to stand still like that, even though the lioness was in no mood to attack, it just want to move away. — Praveen vaddepally (@Praveen_Writer) February 14, 2022

Some were curious why the lioness did not attack the riders. A user clarified it with his comment. He wrote, "Lions don't attack humans unless they are provoked." He added, "They ideally want to avoid humans as much and as often as possible."

Lions don't attack humans unless they are provoked.

Its the same with almost all wild cats except those that have become man eaters or they mistake humans for other small animals.

They ideally want to avoid humans as much and as often as possible. — Yash (@Yash2297) February 14, 2022

A person commented that the big cat in the clip is an Asiatic lioness, a species that is known for co-existing abilities with human beings.

Asiatic lions are the best example of human wildlife coexistence — The Lone Enfielder (@Skbruh9198) February 14, 2022

A section of users affirmed the presence of lions in various areas in Gujarat. A user wrote, "This is just another day in Gujarat."

This is just an another day in Gujarat. Lions are living coexistingly with humans there. Hope they live harmoniously like this forever. — Ram_mohan_naturalist (@RM_Says) February 14, 2022

Whether it is a common occurrence or not, most of us would be happy not to have such a sudden encounter with a lion.