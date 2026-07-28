Tourist Mistakes Philippine Women's Jail For Hotel, Sparks Online Laughter

A woman planning a weekend trip to Baguio in the Philippines accidentally contacted a women's detention facility while searching for accommodation, leading to a humorous exchange that has since gone viral. The traveller had mistaken the official social media page of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Baguio City Jail Female Dormitory for a hotel or rental property. Believing it offered lodging, she sent a message asking whether any rooms were available for the weekend.

The response quickly cleared up the confusion. Staff politely informed her that the page belonged to a women's jail, not a hotel. They wrote, "Ma'am, this is a jail for women."

Realising her mistake, the woman apologised.

With her permission, the BJMP later shared screenshots of the conversation on its official Facebook page, accompanying them with a light-hearted post reminding people that its facilities are correctional institutions—not places for a holiday stay.

See the post here:

The post also noted that while the jail is not a hotel, authorities remain committed to maintaining safe, secure and sanitary facilities for the people in their custody, in line with the bureau's mandate.

The exchange quickly spread across social media, with many users finding the mix-up amusing and praising both the traveller for taking the mistake in good humour and the jail staff for their polite response.

One user joked, "Complimentary breakfast, lunch & dinner with sleeping uniform."

Another said, "How fun. At least the jail responded."

A third added, "Free food, board and lodging may have guards 24/7 so it's safe."

The Baguio City Jail Female Dormitory is located along Abanao Road, near the city's police headquarters and opposite City Hall.