Too Scared To Walk, Tourist Dragged Across 500-Metre-High Glass Bridge

Would you walk on the bridge?

Offbeat | | Updated: March 11, 2018 12:51 IST
The Aizhai glass bridge hangs 500 metres above a valley in Hunan Province, China

China cannot get enough of its sky-high glass bridges and neither can the Internet. As a new skywalk opened in the country recently, tourists lined up to walk on the architectural innovation. But not all were thrilled. In a new video going viral on Chinese social media, a terrified tourist had to be dragged across the Aizhai walkway that was recently opened to public. In the video, the woman tightly grabbed a railing, also made of glass, as another man held her hand and dragged her across the glass bridge in an attempt to make her stand up.

The Aizhai glass bridge hangs 500 metres above a valley in Hunan Province, China. It is built on a cliff in the Dehang Grand Canyon.

Watch the thrilling video here:



China is home to several suspended glass bridges. In October last year, tourists were pranked with cracking glass panels on the East Taiheng Glasswalk in North China's Hubei province. Video showed terror-stricken people holding on to railings as they heard tiles shattering beneath their feet with each step.

In fact, to rule out any shattering tiles in future, each time the government prepares to open a skywalk to the public, one of the many ways experts test out the safety of the bridge is by jumping on it. In January, while doing safety checks for a soon-to-open glass bridge, workers were seen trying to smash glass panels with sledgehammers. Several workers also jumped on the bridge to check its strength.

China SkywalkChinaViral video

