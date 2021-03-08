6 Big Bombshells From Harry-Meghan Interview

Prince Harry and Meghan made a number of revelations during the course of their two-hour interview (AFP)

Meghan and Harry's highly-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on Sunday night in the United States and immediately set social media buzzing. During the two-hour conversation, Meghan opened up about her life as a member of the British royal family, the couple's decision to step back as working royals, the intense media scrutiny they faced and much more. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a host of startling revelations, including the fact that Meghan's request to seek help for her deteriorating mental condition was denied by the institution and that members of the royal family raised concerns about the colour of their baby's skin.

Here is a look at the six most explosive revelations that Meghan and Harry made during the two-hour CBS special.

The royals worried about "how dark" Meghan and Harry's son would be

Meghan, who is African American, says her husband Prince Harry revealed his family's concerns over their son Archie's skin tone. "In those months when I was pregnant... we have in tandem the conversation of 'he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," Meghan told interviewer Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan was denied help for her mental health

One of the most shocking claims that Meghan made during the interview was that her request to seek help for her deteriorating metal health was denied. "I went to one of the most senior people just to -- to get help," she said. "I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution."

Meghan said she battled suicidal thoughts. "I knew that if I didn't say it, that I would do it. And I... just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought," she said.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, made Meghan cry before the wedding

Meghan Markle slammed as "character assassination" the incendiary tabloid claim she had made Kate Middleton cry -- saying the reverse was true. "Everyone in the institution knew it wasn't true," Meghan told Oprah Winfrey of the alleged incident, claiming that in reality: "The reverse happened."

She said that Kate was upset about something but refused to go into details of the incident as she later apologized. "A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining -- yes, the issue was correct -- about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings," said Meghan.

Meghan and Harry wed three days before their royal wedding

The couple actually got married by the Archbishop of Canterbury in a private ceremony three days before their televised royal wedding. No one knows that. We called the Archbishop and we just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world. But we want our union between us, so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury," said Meghan.

Prince Charles stopped taking Harry's calls

During the course of the interview, Harry revealed that his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls while he and Meghan prepared to step down as senior members of the royal family last year.

"I had three conversations with my grandmother, and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls. And then he said, can you put this all in writing?" he said, referring to a newspaper report saying that the Queen was "blindsided" by the couple's decision to quit royal duties and relocate to North America.

The couple was cut off financially

Harry said the royal family has "literally cut me off financially" last year and that he relied on the money left to him by his late mother, Princess Diana.