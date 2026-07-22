Tokyo Tells Men To Wear Shorts To Work. Women Call It "Leg Hair Harassment"

As Japan battles a prolonged heatwave with temperatures exceeding 35°C, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has, for the first time, allowed its employees to wear shorts to work. The move is part of Governor Yuriko Koike's "Tokyo Cool Biz" campaign, aimed at keeping workers comfortable while reducing energy consumption. The policy expands Japan's long-running "Cool Biz" initiative, launched in 2005 to encourage lighter office attire and reduce air-conditioning use, BBC reported.

Policy Draws Mixed Reactions

The relaxed dress code has divided opinion. While many employees welcome the added comfort, others argue it exposes double standards in workplace expectations. Some women say they are still expected to wear tights or long skirts, while men can now comfortably wear shorts. Others have even coined the term "sunehara" or "leg hair harassment" to describe the discomfort of seeing male colleagues' leg hair in the office.

A June survey by Gorilla Clinic found that 53.5% of respondents opposed wearing shorts at work, while 46.5% supported the idea. Concerns about body hair and appearance were among the biggest reasons cited by those against the policy.

Professor Atsuko Tamada said women continue to spend significant time and money on hair removal, skincare and clothing, arguing that if men are encouraged to wear shorts or sandals, similar appearance standards should apply to everyone.

Slow Adoption

Although casual clothing has become more common in startups and tech companies, shorts remain rare in traditional workplaces. According to The New York Times, only 11 of 70 male employees at Tokyo Metropolitan Government offices were wearing shorts during a recent visit.

The debate has even led more men to seek laser hair removal, with clinics reporting that some clients view grooming as part of workplace etiquette.

Heatwave Fuels Lifestyle Changes

Japan is experiencing one of its hottest summers on record, with the Japan Meteorological Agency warning of extreme heat and promoting the term "kokusho-bi" for days when temperatures exceed 40°C.

Official data shows seven people died from heatstroke and 4,580 others were hospitalised during the week of July 6-12.

To cope with the heat, people are increasingly relying on cooling products such as fan-equipped clothing, UV-blocking umbrellas, portable fans and cooling towels. Experts are also urging residents to gradually acclimatise to the heat, noting that Japan's high humidity makes it harder for the body to cool itself, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.