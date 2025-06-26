"Toddlers Are Terrorists": Internet Relates To Father's Funny Rant On 3-Year-Old

Andre Crews, a fitness coach, has left social media in chuckles with a video describing his three-year-old son. In the video, labelled "Toddlers Are Terrorists", Crews described what his child eats or doesn't eat, and also talked about his other activities. He jokingly even said how he has been "held hostage" by his son, named Jameson.

He recorded the video while walking his dogs, and captioned it, "The struggle is real every night, toddler parents. Stay strong."

Watch the video here:

Crews said he loves his son, but also spoke about the challenges parents usually face with toddlers, such as their eating habits, playing, toys and bathing, among other things. He said he was just venting his "fatigued frustration".

The video was posted on June 3 and went viral with over 3.4 million views and more than 200,000 likes. Internet users have flooded the comment section with their own experiences with a toddler.

One user said, "I want this video as my screensaver at work. So when I get up and grab that Celsius and coffee chaser at 2pm, you're wisdom plays for the non-kiddo having masses I work with."

"It's the fact that you look like you going home with a vest on lol because you don't know what you getting ready to walk into," another said.

"Honestly I'm more surprised you escaped long enough to make this video lol," a third wrote.

Another user comment read: "The meanest humans are all between 2 & 4 yrs old." One even said, "It's preparation for the teenage years. Gotta be strong!"

"The sleep deprivation is horrible"

While speaking to Newsweek, Crews said that toddlers like his son "have all the leverage and cannot be negotiated with." "Toddlers have very little understanding of their emotions and how to express themselves, so their behaviors can be wildly erratic."

"We just have to do what they say in the middle of the night or everyone pays the price. The same can be said if we're out in public and something upsets him," he added.

"If I don't get him his yogurt or come lie down next to him or rub his back until he falls asleep, he will scream and not only wake up my wife and dogs, but our neighbors in the townhouse community," he continued.

"Having a toddler is like living with your best friend from college who habitually drank too much, blacked out, did terrible things, but somehow woke up before you the next morning and brought you a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich."

"The sleep deprivation is horrible, but I love being Jameson's dad. He is hands down my favorite person; at least during daylight hours. I am blessed to have a happy, funny, smart, hardworking son. I know that this phase is just temporary, so I'm trying to enjoy it as much as possible," Crews said.