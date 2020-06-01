Toddler Gets Dragged Up The Doors Of An Elevator In Horrifying Video

A toddler in China escaped unhurt after getting dragged up an elevator.

A toddler in China was rescued unhurt after getting dragged up the doors of an elevator. Heart-stopping footage of the incident shows the girl hanging mid-air after she was dragged towards the ceiling when the elevator started moving. According to news website People's Daily China, the incident occurred after the girl stepped into the lift alone with leash attached to her wrist. Her caregiver was standing outside the lift when the doors closed and it started descending, pulling the toddler up towards the ceiling.

Luckily, the elevator went into emergency halt after detecting unusual movement inside, leaving the girl unhurt but stuck hanging mid-air for several minutes before she was rescued.

CCTV footage of the horrifying incident has been widely shared on Chinese social media platforms with appeals to caregivers to keep an eye on their charges at all time to prevent mishaps. The accident took place in the city of Daye in Hubei province on Thursday morning, reports Daily Mail.

Heart-stopping moment! Toddler walked into the elevator alone with leash attached to her wrist. When the elevator started, she got hung up by the leash for over a minute. Luckily, the elevator went into an emergency halt. Please watch your children at all times! pic.twitter.com/ZWTMstPu7F — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) May 29, 2020

One version of the video, shared by People's Daily China, has collected over 11,000 views and a ton of horrified comments on Twitter.

"Omg. Glad this little kid is safe," wrote one person in the comments section. "Scary," another commented.

The girl was with her caregiver and two other children when she stepped into the lift wearing a safety leash which is used by parents to prevent their kids from wandering away.

After the elevator's emergency halt, it began ascending, allowing the girl to get back on her feet. She was then rescued by the building's maintenance team, fortunately without injuries.