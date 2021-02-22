Titanic's Alternative Ending Has Twitter Amused. Watch Viral Video

An alternative ending to Titanic has been viewed more than a million times on Twitter.

James Cameron's Titanic is considered to be one of the greatest movies ever made. The 1997 romance and disaster film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as star-crossed lovers whose story is set against the backdrop of the sinking of RMS Titanic. The movie became a massive success upon its release and remained the highest-grossing film of all time for 12 years. It was nominated for 14 Academy Awards and won in 11 categories - but fans are convinced that this impressive feat would not have been possible if an alternative ending to the blockbuster had been chosen instead of the one that makers eventually went with.

A resurfaced video which has gone viral on Twitter with 1.3 million views shows an alternative ending to Titanic that was released on DVD years after the movie garnered jaw-dropping success in theatre.

In the actual version of Titanic, an older Rose (played by Gloria Stewart) throws the 'heart of the ocean' necklace overboard. She does this secretly such that nobody sees her throwing the rare diamond into the ocean.

In the alternative ending, however, Rose briefly places the priceless necklace in treasure hunter Brock Lovett's hands before flicking it into the ocean with a smile. "You look for treasure in the wrong places, Mr Lovett. Only life is priceless, and making each day count," she says before chucking the necklace into water.

The alternate ending to Titanic is hilarious. This would have absolutely ruined the film for me pic.twitter.com/L3vSrSb72e — Pat Brennan (@patbrennan88) February 16, 2021

The scrapped scene has been viewed more than 1.3 million times on the microblogging platform, where it has also started a spirited debate among fans of Titanic.

Many on Twitter said it was a good thing that the makers went with a different conclusion. Others said they saw nothing wrong with the scene.

The only way this could've been worse is if there was a shot of the jewellery reaching the bottom of the ocean and landing in the hand of a skeleton wearing Jack's clothes lmao — Philip (@TheWatcherIsBae) February 18, 2021

it's this part that has me ON THE FLOOOOOOR ???????? pic.twitter.com/tEJ39K9gcX — ...plus an attitude like Tupac got. (@SONSPLASHA) February 17, 2021

So do you think with that ending it still would've won best picture and 11 Oscars? ???????? — Adarsh Rao (@adi1486) February 16, 2021

It kind of ruins the depth the ending did have. Her being by herself to put it in the sea let us figure it out the meaning behind it rather than having scientists yell at her for 2 minutes about throwing it in there in the first place. — Big Bark? Yeehaw ???? ! (@ashtynbaxter) February 18, 2021

What do you think of this deleted scene? Let us know using the comments section.