Tina Ambani's Birthday Message For Mother-In-Law Kokilaben Ambani

A picture shared by Tina Ambani on Instagram.

Tina Ambani took to Instagram to wish her mother-in-law on her 87th birthday this morning. She hailed Kokilaben Ambani as a "source of strength and support" and an "incredible blend of tradition and modernism" in her birthday message. "You continue to guide, inspire and motivate us in all that we do," wrote Tina Ambani.

Along with the message, the former actress also shared three family photographs. The first one shows Kokilaben Ambani with her younger son, Anil Ambani, his wife Tina and their two sons - Anmol and Anshul. The second shows Tina Ambani with her mother-in-law and the last one again features the Ambani matriarch with her younger son and daughter-in-law.

Tina Ambani, 64, went on to thank her mother-in-law for being the bedrock of the family, praising her as "a role model across generations, a source of strength and support, a incredible blend of tradition and modernism, a woman I continue to learn from, each day."

She concluded her birthday message by wishing Kokilaben Ambani "health, happiness and love in abundance."

The post has garnered nearly 4,000 'likes' and a ton of birthday wishes for Kokilaben Ambani since being shared this morning.

Tina Ambani regularly shares family pictures and birthday wishes for her friends and family members on Instagram. Last year, too, she had posted a message for her mother-in-law on her birthday.

Kokilaben Ambani was born in Jamnagar, Gujarat. She married Dhirubhai Ambani and moved to Mumbai at the age of 21, where she today lives with her elder son, Mukesh Ambani.

