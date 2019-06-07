"Thug Life," Says Soundarya Sharma For Monkey That Entered Her Room

"He entered my room early morning and refused to leave after his breakfast," wrote the actress

Offbeat | | Updated: June 07, 2019 16:37 IST
Soundarya Sharma shared a video of the monkey online.


A monkey trespassed into actress Soundarya Sharma's room, had breakfast and even slept on her bed before leaving!

On Thursday, Soundarya shared an amusing video of the monkey gorging on some fruits.

"Thug life... He entered my room early morning and refused to leave after his breakfast... Rested and slept on my bed after his breakfast while all I was doing is screaming and recording as I had no other way out," Soundarya captioned the video.

The video has collected more than 64,000 views on Twitter, and a ton of amused comments. On Instagram, it has been viewed over one lakh times.

The actress was last seen on-screen in "Ranchi Diaries" in 2017. The film also featured veteran actor Anupam Kher, Himansh Kohli, Jimmy Sheirgill and Satish Kaushik.

