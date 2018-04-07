Throwback Video Of Chef Ripping Apart Gordon Ramsay's Dish Is Going Viral

The clip is actually from an episode from season 5 of The F Word. Aired back in 2009, the clip shows Chef Ramsay cooking a 'quick and easy' recipe for Thai classic. Hoping to cook the dish for Buddhist monks later, Chef Ramsay prepares the pad thai for the head chef of Blue Elephant, among the leading Thai restaurants in London at the time.
The clip shows Chef Chang tasting the pad thai prepared by Chef Ramsay and his reaction is... well... we'll just let you watch the video to find out.
YALL IM CRYINGGGGGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/SzTb0kkZYz- Sydnee W. (@sydneeW_) April 2, 2018
"This is not pad thai at all," he says.
Ouch!
Comments
You can tell he didn't even know where to begin with Gordon Ramsay pic.twitter.com/NpcwsyuJzW- flying nimbus (@OldManDes) April 3, 2018
huh? Djjcndjvjdvnsn pic.twitter.com/Mng76A1Fzi- (@oddblavkout) April 3, 2018
April 3, 2018
The moment Ramseys heart was broken pic.twitter.com/7Y8wxvn6xB- Anna Williams (@AnnaProgw) April 3, 2018
That face says it all pic.twitter.com/GvDQ2OKgN6- Amnesia (@AmnesiaNicc76) April 3, 2018
April 3, 2018
Dude was like.. pic.twitter.com/zsFXabE2Eh- Negra With Tumbao (@KAraujoNWT) April 2, 2018
For once Gordon gets schooled pic.twitter.com/NjGU3MRqII- Sycogenesis (@Syco_at_Twitch) April 3, 2018
Here's a longer version of clip:
Last year, Gordon Ramsay drew flak on Twitter for his comments on a Mumbai resident's medu vada, sambhar and nariyal chutney dish and also for his review on Priyanka Chopra's khichdi and chicken soup.
Click for more trending news