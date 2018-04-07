Throwback Video Of Chef Ripping Apart Gordon Ramsay's Dish Is Going Viral

The reactions on Twitter are savage

Offbeat | | Updated: April 07, 2018 14:45 IST
"This is not pad thai at all," the chef tells Gordon Ramsay.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is among the most loved and feared person in the culinary world. The chef, who is also a restaurateur and television personality, is known to not mince his words when it comes to food and even roasts cooks for their dishes. So it comes as no surprise that an old video of the chef, getting a taste of his own medicine, resurfaced online and subsequently went viral. The throwback video shows a chef delivering an epic burn to Chef Ramsay for his pad thai dish - and thanks to it, Twitter is totally lit. Shared on Twitter on April 3, the clip has collected over 3.5 million views.

The clip is actually from an episode from season 5 of The F Word. Aired back in 2009, the clip shows Chef Ramsay cooking a 'quick and easy' recipe for Thai classic. Hoping to cook the dish for Buddhist monks later, Chef Ramsay prepares the pad thai for the head chef of Blue Elephant, among the leading Thai restaurants in London at the time.

The clip shows Chef Chang tasting the pad thai prepared by Chef Ramsay and his reaction is... well... we'll just let you watch the video to find out.
 
"This is not pad thai at all," he says.

Ouch!

While Chef Chang's review may not have made Gordon Ramsay happy, it's definitely won over Twitter. The clip has collected over 1.5 lakh 'likes' and more than 80,000 retweets. Tweeple's reactions are savage.
 
Here's a longer version of clip:
 

Last year, Gordon Ramsay drew flak on Twitter for his comments on a Mumbai resident's medu vada, sambhar and nariyal chutney dish and also for his review on Priyanka Chopra's khichdi and chicken soup.

