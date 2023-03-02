''Those Who Make Excuses'': Bureaucrat Impressed By Subway Employee's Dedication To Education

The picture features an employee reading a textbook

It is only through education that a person can achieve success in this world. However, not everyone is lucky or privileged enough to go to a good school or college. Many a time, they also have to stop going to school so they can work. Despite all the struggles, there are still people willing to overcome all the challenges and work hard in order to be literate. One such inspiring story has been shared by Indian Police Service officer Dipanshu Kabra.

Sharing the post, he wrote, ''There may be fire anywhere, but the fire must burn... Meet Kareena @AmbujaMall works in @SubwayIndia located in Raipur. In between the coming and going of customers, she studies in the little time she gets. Those who make excuses of "not getting time", learn that even one minute can also be used like this.''

In his post, Mr. Kabra shared two pictures clicked at a Subway outlet in Ambuja Mall in Raipur. The pictures feature an employee, identified as Kareena, who is seen reading a textbook. The bureaucrat shared how Ms. Kareena squeezes time to study during her shift along with catering to her customers.

The post has made internet users emotional, and several lauded the girl for finding a way to complete her studies. Many also said that the pictures give them inspiration.

One user wrote, ''It's true that if you have a will you have a way! One elderly gentleman told me long back that whilst traveling daily to and fro workplace by bus, he finished reading many books!''

Another commented, ''How inspiring...Best wishes to Kareena...You will make it big in life bachhe.'' A third wrote, ''Inspirational message for those who make excuses for "not getting time". Now no excuse will do.'' A fourth added, ''Correct, Such a picture gives inspiration amidst thousands of excuses for not doing it.''

