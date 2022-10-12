This Video Of Little Boy Playing Football With Dog Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today

Pets and their antics can certainly brighten someone's day

Already looking forward to the weekend? Well, we have something to cheer you up. A video of a little boy playing football with his furry friend has surfaced on Twitter. Posted by Buitengebieden, the video is loaded with cuteness.

"Having fun together," read the caption of the video. The video captures the adorable moment of the little boy's and the pup's playtime. Well, don't miss the dog's ball-handling skills.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on October 11 ad it has amassed 1.2 million views and 50,500 likes and several comments. A user wrote, "Looks like my dog just found a new teammate." Another commented, "When you see this type of interaction between this boy and his dog is invaluable. They have a very good relationship. God bless them both always. My motto makes sense here "Animals are Great."

"Brilliant, they are having a wonderful time together. Enjoy, the third expressed.

You must have come across plenty of dog videos on the internet, people love their cute antics and the loyalty they do possess for human beings.

Pets and their antics can certainly brighten someone's day. Recently, a video of a dog and seal playing fetch at a beach went viral. The video features a man playing fetch on a beach with his pet dog. But an eager seal makes a surprising cameo and joins the game of fetch.

Further in the video, the man throws the ball into the sea and in seconds, both the seal and the dog run to catch the ball. The dog won the fetch game by getting there first and bringing back the ball.

The caption read, “Playing fetch with the dogs.”