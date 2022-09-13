Video of Dog Rolling Eyes At Owner Cracks The Internet Up

The video has amassed 23,900 views, with 3,343 likes and 68 comments.

There are plenty of hilarious videos of dogs on the internet. Cute animal videos serve as a great escape for many to distract themselves from their regular stress. It works as a stress reliever and even helps in uplifting mood. A recent video of a dog named Leo has surfaced on the internet. The video shows the dog turning his eyes up to the ceiling to every kind of situation. Leo's ultimate 'eye rolls' has the internet in splits.

The video was posted on an Instagram page dedicated to the dog, 'Leo The Dog'. The description of the page reads, "The dog with an attitude," the page has 31,500 followers on Instagram. The video was posted with the caption, "THE EYEROLLS."

Check out the video here:

So far, the video has amassed 23,900 views, with 3,343 likes and 68 comments. This video has got the attention of dog lovers. "HE REALLY does not give a frock today and the eye roll says it all." Another comment read, "He is the funniest!!!" The third comment read, "Leo is hysterical. And I don't think he has any idea how funny and weird he is."

Dog videos are often shared on social media. Needless to say, dogs are wonderful companions and a constant source of fun and amusement.

Last year, thanks to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns worldwide and work-from-home becoming the new normal, dogs got to spend a lot of time in the company of their humans. Suddenly, many photos and videos of dogs spending funny and adorable moments with their humans began to flood social media. These videos brought smiles to the faces of people and some relief from the gloom of the pandemic.

